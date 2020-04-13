LIVE: UAB provides updates on the current state of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) According the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state now has over 3,660 cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that as of Monday morning, about 29,140 Alabamians have been tested for the coronavirus and about 457 people are hospitalized and being treated for the virus.

UAB will host an update regarding the current state of COVID-19 Monday afternoon as the virus continues to spread.

Laura Kowalczyk, J.D., MPH: Vice President, Supply Chain, and Support Services at UAB Medicine, will discuss updates regarding personal protective equipment (PPE).

And Rachael Lee, M.D., UAB Hospital Epidemiologist will discuss the state of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The press conference is set to take place Monday, afternoon at 1 p.m.

