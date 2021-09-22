UAB Hospital: Around half of all COVID-19 patients require ICU care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a COVID-19 update from its new drive-thru vaccination site at Faith Chapel in the Wylam community Wednesday morning.

Dr. Sarah Nagziger, the vice president of clinical support services at UAB Hospital, provided the update and began by announcing the state is seeing a decrease in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.

Despite this positive sign, Dr. Nafzinger says there is still a tremendous strain on hospital staff. She says around half of all patients at UAB Hospital are in need of ICU care.

As of Sept. 21, the state of Alabama has reported over 775,000 confirmed cases and 13,460 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The Wylam vaccination site will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can watch the full update with Dr. Nafzinger in the video player above.