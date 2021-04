BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB will provide information on the latest findings related to vaccine safety and pregnancy.

Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, associate director of Global Health in the UAB Center for Women’s Reproductive Health, will be discussing COVID vaccine safety during pregnancy and the latest CDC findings related to vaccine safety and pregnancy during Friday’s media briefing.

The full 10:30 a.m. briefing can be streamed in the video player above.