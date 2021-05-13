WATCH: UAB discusses vaccination efforts for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama Birmingham will be hosting a media Q&A Thursday.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services will be hosting a media Q&A on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Hoover Met vaccination site.

All four of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s community vaccination sites are now open to administer vaccines to ages 12 and up after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Wednesday for children ages 12-15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition to opening up vaccinations for ages 12 and up tomorrow, Nafziger will discuss the future of UAB’s vaccination sites and announce upcoming changes.

We will also try to find a parent or two who would be willing to be interviewed on why they elected to get their child vaccinated.

The 10 a.m. conference will be streamed in the video player above.