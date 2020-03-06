WATCH LIVE: UAB to discuss the current state of the coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB will host a press conference with an update regarding the current state of the coronavirus.
The press conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. Friday at UAB Hospital’s North Pavillion.
Dr. Molly Fleece, assistant professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will speak to the media and answer questions regarding COVID-19.
Tune in to the live stream of the coronavirus community forum right here at 2 p.m.
