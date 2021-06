BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be holding a briefing to address the coronavirus Delta variant.

Dr. Paul Goepfert, professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases and the Alabama Vaccine Research United, will discuss the COVID variants, specifically the Delta variant, and the need to increase vaccination rates in Alabama.

The 2 p.m. briefing will be streamed in the video player above.