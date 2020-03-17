1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

UAB says hospital in severe need of blood donations due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, UAB Associate Dean for UAB Primary Care and Rural Medicine, Dr. William Curry explained how coronavirus-related isolation has lead to a severe need for blood donors.

Curry urges volunteers to contact the American Red Cross or visit their website.

UAB Provost Pam Benoit gave an update on the limited UAB campus facilities that are still available during the university’s online-learning transition, including the UAB Kitchen.

When asked about the plan to refund students for housing and dining, Benoit said they are evaluating the situation daily and do not have a set plan yet.

In regard to UAB Commencement, Benoit again said they are addressing the situation daily, but said there are planned alternatives to an in-person ceremony if necessary.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are now 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories