UAB says hospital in severe need of blood donations due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, UAB Associate Dean for UAB Primary Care and Rural Medicine, Dr. William Curry explained how coronavirus-related isolation has lead to a severe need for blood donors.

Curry urges volunteers to contact the American Red Cross or visit their website.

With over 46,000 missed donations due to cancellations, we are urging ppl who are feeling well to share your good health! Thanks @CBS_42 for spreading the word.



It could make a difference in the life of someone you love! ❤️ #COVID19 https://t.co/ochdrG4ie7 — Red Cross of Alabama #COVID19 (@RedCrossAL) March 17, 2020

UAB Provost Pam Benoit gave an update on the limited UAB campus facilities that are still available during the university’s online-learning transition, including the UAB Kitchen.

When asked about the plan to refund students for housing and dining, Benoit said they are evaluating the situation daily and do not have a set plan yet.

In regard to UAB Commencement, Benoit again said they are addressing the situation daily, but said there are planned alternatives to an in-person ceremony if necessary.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are now 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

