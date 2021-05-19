WATCH: UAB professor addresses COVID-19 vaccine safety

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham are hosting an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor at UAB’s School of Public Health, will be discussing recent data that reinforces the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and more.

As of May 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 415,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,703 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the pandemic in Alabama.

The 10 a.m. update will be streamed in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES