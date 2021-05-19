WATCH: UAB professor addresses COVID-19 vaccine safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham are hosting an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor at UAB’s School of Public Health, will be discussing recent data that reinforces the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and more.

As of May 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 415,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,703 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the pandemic in Alabama.

The 10 a.m. update will be streamed in the video player above.