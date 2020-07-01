Live Now
The CBS 42 News at Noon

WATCH: UAB, Jefferson Co. leaders and other community leaders provide COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday morning, there will be a two-part news briefing and question and answer session with experts from UAB, Jefferson County and other community leaders.

The first 10-15 minutes will cover new information about a special unit for COVID positive nursing home patients in Jefferson County. The second part of the briefing will include a broader update on the pandemic, where local and statewide COVID numbers stand and more.

Speakers will include:

  • Rachael Lee, M.D.: UAB Medicine Healthcare Epidemiologist
  • Kellie Flood, M.D.: Associate Professor with UAB’s Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care
  • Brian Spraberry: Chief Administrative Officer, UAB Medicine
  • Tony Petelos: Jefferson County Manager
  • Nick Beckham: NHS Management, LLC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES