WATCH LIVE: UAB, JCDH to discuss COVID-19 hospital operations, testing sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB is set to provide an update regarding the current state of COVID-19, as they will discuss the supply chain status within the hospital from a regional and national perspective.

Leaders from UAB Medicine and the Jefferson County Health Department will speak about a new appointment-only drive-thru sampling set that is set to open downtown on Monday, March 23rd.

During the Friday afternoon press conference, Laura Kowalczyk, J.D., MPH, the Vice President of Supply Chain and Support Services at UAB Medicine will talk and answer questions about the following:

What the overall supply chain at U.S. hospitals currently looks like during this outbreak

The planning and management of PPE in a time of crisis

Communication regarding the conservation of supplies within a health system

Planning for supplies as a crisis such as COVID-19 is expected to sustain for weeks, months

Jordan DeMoss, M.S., the Vice President of Clinical Operations at UAB Medicine will talk about and answer questions regarding the following:

UAB’s new appointment-only drive-thru testing site, set to open Monday

How hospitals in the U.S. are responding to operational changes during a time of crisis

How hospitals are managing patient care and flow, as well as decisions that go into cancellation of elective procedures

Balancing employee safety in the midst of an outbreak

And Mark Wilson, M.D. the Jefferson County Health Officer will speak about the testing site partnership with UAB and his hope for more county testing sites to come online in the future.

Tune in to Livestream right here at 1 p.m.