WATCH LIVE: UAB hosts ‘What’s new with COVID’ panel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will host a special COVID-19 panel on Monday to discuss the latest news around the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Rachel Lee, assistant professor in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases, and Dr. David Kimberlin, professor and co-director in the UAB and Children’s of Alabama Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, will discuss the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant, vaccination efficacy and safety and hospitalizations.

The 10 a.m. stream will be available in the video player above.