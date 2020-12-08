WATCH LIVE: UAB holds press conference to discuss COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alabama, doctors with UAB will be holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss the pandemic.

At 11 a.m., UAB Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe will be available to address nursing care, frontline workers’ exhaustion, what goes into caring for a COVID patient in ICU and Acute Care and more.

Tune in at 11 a.m. for the full press conference.