BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, UAB will offer a question and answer session to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama and what treatment measures have looked like so far.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president for clinical services at UAB, will discuss:

Vaccine sites and distribution updates

General vaccine information

The below news release about UAB’s vaccine distribution demographics

The press conference will start at 1:45 p.m.

