WATCH: UAB experts discuss results from clinical trial using ‘Remdesivir’ to treat COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has shared results Wednesday from a clinical trial using remdesivir to treat COVID-19. UAB was one of the activated clinical trial sites for the study and oversaw the administration of the placebo/remdesivir to enrolled patients.

Doctors Paul Goepfert, M.D., and Nathan Erdmann, M.D., both from the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases will hold a press conference to discuss Remdesivir.

Dr. Goepfert is the principal investigator of the study at UAB, and Dr. Erdmann supported enrollment and overseeing the trial during its duration. They can both discuss what the newly released results indicate, what this means for the treatment of COVID-19 patients moving forward, and can answer questions you all may have about remdesivir.

