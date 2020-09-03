WATCH LIVE: UAB Dr. Marrazzo to provide updates on the current state of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, UAB will host an update on the current state of COVID-19 with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
Marrazzo will be discussing concerns about the upcoming Labor Day weekend and how people in our community can keep healthy and safe, as well as can comment on:
- The status of COVID-19
- What spread and case rates look like in Alabama currently
- Updates on clinical trials
Tune in right here at 1:15 p.m. for the livestream of the press conference.
