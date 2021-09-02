WATCH LIVE: UAB doctors discuss COVID-19 projections in Alabama, staying safe during Labor Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, two UAB doctors will discuss COVID-19 projections for the state of Alabama and provide helpful tips to stay safe during the Labor Day weekend.

Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health, and Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, will discuss COVID projections for Alabama, the state of COVID at UAB Hospital and how to stay safe during the Labor Day weekend.

The 10 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.