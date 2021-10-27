WATCH LIVE: UAB doctors address COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be answering questions Wednesday morning about COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11-years-old.

David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Kimberlin will discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11.

On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel voted to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. This comes after White House officials urged the nation’s governors last week to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month.

But, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday aimed at fighting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. According to the governor’s office, the executive order was signed to “fight the overreaching vaccine mandates from the federal government.”

The 9:30 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES