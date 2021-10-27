WATCH LIVE: UAB doctors address COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be answering questions Wednesday morning about COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11-years-old.
David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Kimberlin will discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11.
On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel voted to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. This comes after White House officials urged the nation’s governors last week to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month.
But, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday aimed at fighting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. According to the governor’s office, the executive order was signed to “fight the overreaching vaccine mandates from the federal government.”
The 9:30 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.