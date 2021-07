BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the University of Alabama Birmingham will discuss the latest around the coronavirus Delta variant.

UAB will host a Q&A today at 10 a.m. with Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases. Marrazzo will discuss the Delta variant and COVID vaccination and hospitalization rates.

The full 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.