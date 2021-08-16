WATCH LIVE: UAB doctor to discuss benefits of COVID-19 testing in schools, how school districts can join

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham School of Public Health are holding a coronavirus Q&A on Monday.

UAB’s School of Public Health will partner with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama State Department of Education and local school districts to conduct individualized COVID-19 testing plans this school year.

Dr. Martha Wingate, chair of UAB’s Department of Health Care Organization and Policy and principal investigator of the new program, will discuss the benefits of COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in schools and how school districts can join.

