WATCH LIVE: UAB doctor shares experience treating COVID patients in New York

FILE – In this Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo, emergency room doctors and nurses wear personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study which found hospital emergency room visits from chest pain and heart attacks fell early this spring, further confirming experts’ fears that U.S. coronavirus outbreaks scared away many heart patients from going to ERs who should have gone. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise, the need for more medical experts to be on the frontline continues to increase as well.



UAB Dr. Gretchen Winter, M.D., assistant professor with UAB’s Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine recently volunteered at a New York hospital for several weeks to treat patients with COVID-19 during the city’s massive spike in cases.



She decided to answer the call to help and will share her experiences treating patients, discuss the physical toll this pandemic has taken on healthcare workers, and more.

According to health officials, there are 2,381,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. 121,979 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the nation and 656,161 people have recovered so far.

The state of New York, has 389,666 confirmed cases and 31.001 coronavirus-related deaths at this time, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus dashboard.

Tune in right here at 3:45 p.m. for the Live stream.