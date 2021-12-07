WATCH LIVE: UAB doctor provides latest Omicron, COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health, will discuss the latest state COVID-19, the Omicron variant and future projections.

Alabama has reported 3,489 confirmed cases and 19 confirmed deaths over the past week. As days go by, the Omicron variant has made it’s way around the United States, even landing in Mississippi over the weekend.

Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.

The 9 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.