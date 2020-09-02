WATCH: UA doctor to provide updates on campus COVID-19 response

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Richard Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama, will hold a press conference to provide updates on UA’s COVID-19 testing.

Friend will also provide information on isolation capacity, and protocols for notifications, quarantine, and isolation.

