WATCH: UA doctor to provide updates on campus COVID-19 response

MOBILE, Ala - (WKRG) The family of Charles Porter, a well-respected minister, former newspaper editor and educator, confirms he lost his battle with COVID-19.

"The virus is absolutely relentless but he fought to the bitter end," said his daughter, Nikki Porter. She says her father spent 82 days in the hospital and several weeks on a ventilator. "He went in on April 5 and we were told he wouldn’t make it through the night… but God. He was discharged June 26. Then he went to rehab for a couple of months."