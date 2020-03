TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will hold a virtual town hall Thursday afternoon.

He will be answering questions submitted by the community live on Facebook about COVID-19 efforts in Tuscaloosa.



Questions can be submitted through an online form on Tuscaloosa.com/COVID19

Yesterday, @ALPublicHealth issued an order which:

– Prohibits gatherings of 25+

– Closes senior activity centers

– Closes child care centers with 12+ children

– Restricts nursing homes visits, &

– Prohibits on-site food service at restaurants

Learn more at https://t.co/CQe9y68nfS pic.twitter.com/AWH0VecdPu — City of Tuscaloosa (@tuscaloosacity) March 18, 2020

Tune in right here Friday, March 20th at 3 p.m. for the Livestream.