WATCH LIVE: Tuscaloosa Mayor to discuss reopen plans during city council meeting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is expected to discuss his plans to reopen Tuscaloosa in the city council meeting Tuesday.

At 4pm, I will be presenting @tuscaloosacity plan to #Reopen parts of our economy and to #Restart jobs for small businesses impacted by the #coronavirus outbreak. Watch on the City's public access channel or Facebook page. #choosefacts — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 28, 2020

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are about 6,644 confirmed cases and 242 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that 75,138 people have been tested, and 903 people are being treated and hospitalized for the virus.

Health officials say that Tuscaloosa County has 196 confirmed cases and 3,166 people coronavirus test have been completed.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m.

Tune in right here for the Live stream.