MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold his weekly press briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, the state has seen over 781,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 14,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

You can watch the full press briefing in the video player above starting at 10 a.m.