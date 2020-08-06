WATCH LIVE: Senator Doug Jones, UA economist to provide COVID-19 crisis updates

On Thursday afternoon, Senator Doug Jones will be joined by Samuel N. Addy, associated dean of economic development outreach for the the University of Alabama, for a press conference.

They will share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama, how the pandemic has impacted Alabama’s economy and workforce, and other news of the day.

For the latest on the COVID-19 crisis in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Tune in right here for the Live stream at 1 p.m.

