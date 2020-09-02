LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to provide COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones will host a press conference with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Wednesday morning to share updates about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

In addition to providing insights on the latest health data, they will also answer questions.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page