Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will join Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, to host a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day.

For more details regarding the COVID-19 crisis in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Tune in right here at 1:00 p.m. for the Live stream.