WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, UAB Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to share updates about the spread of COVID-19

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will join Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, to share updates about the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama and insights on the latest health data since the latest safer-at-home order began.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 9,048 confirmed cases and 371 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say 117,301 tests have been completed so far. Also right now 1,193 people are hospitalized and being treated for the virus statewide.

For more details visit, the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

