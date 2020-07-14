WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones provides updated on COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Sen. Doug Jones was joined by Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson during a virtual press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 56,441 confirmed coronavirus cases that have been reported across the state. Health experts say there are 1,136 reported coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama at this time. Additionally, 7,123 people have been hospitalized and treated for the virus in Alabama since the pandemic began in late March.
As of Tuesday morning, 528,275 tests have been completed.
For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
LATEST POSTS
- Cullman County coroner releases photo of man killed in car crash in hopes of finding his family
- Birmingham council approves rezoning of former Century Plaza property ahead of redevelopment
- Hersheypark denies entry to boy with autism because of mask rules
- Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask
- Sheriff: 3 charged in one of the ‘worst’ child abuse cases ever in Louisiana parish