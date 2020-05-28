WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to provide COVID-19 updates

According to the Alabama State Department of Public Health, there are 16,032 confirmed cases and 583 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state. 198,450 tests have been completed so far and 1,741 people are being treated for COVID-19 and hospitalized in Alabama at this time. Health officials say that about 9,355 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the state so far.

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host a press conference with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Thursday morning.

They will share updates about the status of COVID-19 in Alabama and insights on the latest health data since the latest safer-at-home order began. They will also answer questions from the media and viewers.

