WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, Mayor Walt Maddox to provide updates on the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama will be joined by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox to hold a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama.
They will also discuss other news of the day.
For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Tune in right for the livestream for 1 p.m.
