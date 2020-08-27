WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, Mayor Walt Maddox to provide updates on the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama will be joined by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox to hold a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama.

They will also discuss other news of the day.

For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Tune in right for the livestream for 1 p.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page