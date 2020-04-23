WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones, Former U.S. Surgeon General provide updates on COVID-19 response

Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) joins Dr. Regina Benjamin, former Surgeon General of the United States, to share updates about the response to COVID-19 in Alabama, as well as details on the new relief legislation passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 5,677 confirmed cases and 197 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 48,387 people have been tested and 768 are in Alabama hospitals being treated for the virus.

Visit helpbeatcovid19.org for track your symptom with the UAB symptom tracker.

For more information regarding the coronavirus in Alabama visit.

And for more information on what Senator Jones and other state leaders are doing to help combat COVID-19 and for more resources and answers to your COVID-19 questions visit the Alabama.gov COVID-19 information hub.