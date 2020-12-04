WATCH LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones discusses Alabama COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Sen. Doug Jones will hold a press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has been affecting the state of Alabama.

Jones will be joined by Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. They will share updates about the status of COVID-19 in Alabama, discuss the state’s plan for the vaccine distribution, share insight on the latest health data as well as answer questions from Alabama media and Facebook Live viewers.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE.