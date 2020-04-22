WATCH: Rep. Sewell, JCDH Dr. Wilson discuss public health considerations on reopening Alabama

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) is set to host Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson for a conversation on public health considerations regarding the reopening of Alabama’s economy.

Governor Ivey created a coronavirus task force of congressional members from the 7 districts in the state. Ivey advised the task force to come up with the best recommendations on how to open the state, and today, April 22nd is the deadline.

Representative Terri Sewell is one of the congressional members on the team.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5,356 confirmed cases, and 178 coronavirus-related deaths. Health experts also say that 730 people are being hospitalized and treated for the virus. And so far 48,387 people have been tested at this time.

Tune in right here for the Livestream at 11:30 a.m.