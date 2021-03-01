WATCH: Q&A on Johnson & Johnson vaccine with UAB professor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will host a question-and-answer session Monday morning on the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Paul Goepfert, M.D., professor of medicine at UAB and director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, joined the media at 11 a.m. for a virtual briefing.

Topics of discussion included Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved vaccine and general vaccine information.

Goepfert explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works well and that although it’s 66% effective, it is still a good vaccine that the public should not pass on.

The vaccine should prevent you from getting COVID-19, however if you contract the virus, Goepfert said the symptoms should be less severe and keep you of the hospital. He continued saying that those who have received the vaccine are less likely to end up in the hospital with major complications.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one shot, which would explain its lower effectiveness, Goepfert said. But Johnson & Johnson is doing research on the efficacy of two shots and it’s ability to fight the virus.

At this time, Goepfert said even those who get the vaccine should still wear their masks to protect others. It’s still unknown if the vaccine prevents someone from spreading the virus.

The UK variant of the coronavirus that has started to spread to other parts of the world is a more infectious variant, Goepfert said.

UAB runs multiple vaccination sites in the Birmingham metro area.

