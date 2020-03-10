WATCH LIVE: Official update on Alabama’s coronavirus preparedness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A livestream of the update will be available within this story. at 2 p.m.
Alabama state officials will provide an update on the state’s preparedness for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a press conference at 2 p.m.
The briefing will be held at the Alabama Department of Public (ADPH) Health RSA Tower in Montgomery. ADPH officials, along with officials from the Department of Education, will speak on safety precautions and other preparations.
ADPH State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, and the education department’s Lead Nurse Jennifer Ventress will take part in Tuesday’s discussion.
