WATCH: Northport Mayor provides update on COVID-19

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) Northport Mayor Donna Aaron held a press conference Friday afternoon providing an update regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Tuscaloosa County has 21 confirmed cases at this time.

Mayor Aaron says that she and the City of Northport are not imposing a curfew as neighboring Tuscaloosa has decided to do. Aaron says that Northport only has 5 confirmed cases of the 21 cases in Tuscaloosa County.

During the press conference, Northport Mayor Donna Aaron encouraged all Northport residents to follow the same 24-hour curfew guidelines that Mayor Walt Maddox issued to Tuscaloosa.

Aaron also encouraged residents to continue to social distance and wash their hands as they continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Northport.

The state of Alabama has 583 confirmed cases and 3 coronavirus-related deaths.