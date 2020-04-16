WATCH: MAX Transit launches ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign to honor heroic transportation workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority joins a national day of action for bus and train operators in a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound their horns to honor heroic transportation workers across the nation.

As a tribute to #HeroesMovingHeroes on the front lines of this public health crisis, all buses running in service will give two, one-second horn blasts at 2:00 p.m. in solidarity with partner agencies.

Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The sounding of horns is part of a national campaign dedicated to honoring agency employees. The campaign features heroic frontline transportation workers who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty during this challenging time.

The event will take place at 2:00 pm at BJCTA, located at 1735 Morris Avenue, Birmingham Alabama, 35202.