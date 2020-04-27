WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Ainsworth and Asst. State Health Officer to host statewide Town Hall on COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers are set to participate in a statewide town hall Tuesday evening.

During the town hall, both Ainsworth and Landers will be answering questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special event will be hosted by CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson, and anchors from our sister stations in Mobile (WKRG) and Huntsville (WHNT).

You can send us your questions on social media using the tag #AskAinsworth.

For the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health visit.

Tune in right here at 6:30 pm, Tuesday evening for the Livestream.

