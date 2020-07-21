WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County Unified Command provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across Alabama, the Unified Command of Jefferson County will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there have been 69,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the state since March, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In addition, there have been 1,268 deaths connected to the virus and 8,368 people who have been hospitalized and treated for the virus statewide. Health experts say that there have been 29,736 recoveries and 599,098 tests completed so far.

Topics that will be discussed during the press conference include an update on the pandemic, where local and statewide COVID numbers stand, new information on staying safe, and preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The following speakers will give presentations during the press conference:

Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer

James Coker, director of Jefferson County EMA

Jimmie Stephens, president of the Jefferson County Commission

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee

For more information regarding the coronavirus in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Tune in at 4 p.m. for the livestream.

