WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County health department to address COVID-19 trends

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health will hold a news conference to increase awareness of our steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.
JCDH subject matter experts will further encourage vaccinations, provide facts and guidance on other precautions including mask-wearing, and address media inquiries.
Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer, will be joined by Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director of Disease Control – Infectious Disease Physician, and Dr. Khalilah Brown, Child Health Medical Director & Laboratory Director.
The 1 p.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.