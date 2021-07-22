WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County health department to address COVID-19 trends

Nurses tend to a patient in a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Curry Cabral hospital in Lisbon, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. After Portugal figured for about two weeks last month as the world’s worst-hit country by size of population, anxiety over the recent pandemic peak has eased slightly. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care fell Thursday for the third straight day. The health ministry reported the fewest hospitalizations since Jan. 20 and the fewest patients in ICUs for almost two weeks. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health will hold a news conference to increase awareness of our steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

JCDH subject matter experts will further encourage vaccinations, provide facts and guidance on other precautions including mask-wearing, and address media inquiries.

Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer, will be joined by Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director of Disease Control – Infectious Disease Physician, and Dr. Khalilah Brown, Child Health Medical Director & Laboratory Director.

The 1 p.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.