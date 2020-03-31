LIVE: Jefferson Co. Commission to hold emergency meeting regarding closures; medical equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a ‘State of Emergency’ due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and the Jefferson County Commission is set to hold an emergency meeting regarding the same concern.

According to Jefferson County Commission leaders, the meeting will be held in accordance with Section 3 of the open meeting act of the proclamation from Governor Ivey on March 18th.



Commission leaders are expected to discuss extending the closure of the courthouse and the purchase of medical equipment in anticipation of a COVID-19 case surge.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 952 confirmed cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Jefferson County has 258 confirmed cases.

Tune in right here for the Livestream at 2 p.m.