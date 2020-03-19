WATCH LIVE: JCDH to issue more stringent public health orders for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Department of Health will host a virtual/digital news conference to provide a very important update on the COVID-19 response in Jefferson County.

A new more stringent Order will be issued by Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer.



Also during the briefing, Dr. Wilson will share pertinent information regarding the new Order and clarify many of the questions that have been shared by concerned citizens, businesses and organizations.



Jefferson County Commission President and Board of Health member, Jimmie Stephens, District 3 will also deliver remarks.

Tune in right here at 5 p.m. for the Livestream.