MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19.
Joining Ivey will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
For more details regarding the COVID-19 crisis in the sate, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Tune in right here for the Lives stream at 11 a.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Newsfeed Now: Mysterious seeds from China; Thousands remember John Lewis
- WATCH LIVE: Alabama Department of Education to hold press conference regarding STEAM curriculum
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama
- Pet owner arrested after small dog rescued from 131-degree car in California
- Tuscaloosa County student names Mars rover helicopter