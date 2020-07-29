WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. 

Joining Ivey will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

For more details regarding the COVID-19 crisis in the sate, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Tune in right here for the Lives stream at 11 a.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page