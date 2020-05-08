WATCH LIVE: Governor Ivey to provide COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 9,048 confirmed cases and 371 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say 117,301 tests have been completed so far. Also right now 1,193 people are hospitalized and being treated for the virus statewide.

For more details visit, the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

