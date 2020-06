MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19.



Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

The press conference will take place at the Alabama State Capitol located at 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL.

Tune in right here for the Live stream at 10:00 a.m.