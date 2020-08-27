WATCH LIVE: Ivey, State Health Officer to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Tune in right here for the livestream at 11:30 a.m.
