State of emergency declared in Alabama, 1 coronavirus case confirmed in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on preparations being made across Alabama to combat the coronavirus:

6 p.m.

The Jefferson County Department of Health holds a press conference regarding the first confirmed case in the county.

5 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has officially issued a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

During a joint press conference with the Alabama State Department of Education Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials announced that starting Wednesday, all public K-12 schools in Alabama will have a 2.5-week break to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The tentative plan is to have schools back open by April 6.

The ADPH also says that there are now two confirmed cases in the state. The second one is Jefferson County.



The person who has the second confirmed case has been self-isolating at home.

According to Alabama State Medical Officer Dr. Scott Harris, that person had come back after overseas travel and tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris said that there are three other preliminary cases in Alabama that are pending test results.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday morning that the first confirmed case was found in Montgomery County around 8 a.m.

4:30 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education will participate in a joint a press conference Friday evening.

During the press conference, a major announcement regarding the coronavirus is expected to be made.

Joining the governor will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.

The details of the person, diagnosed with the illness have not been released other than, the person traveled in a state that had a “community spread.”

