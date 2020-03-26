WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, ALSDE, ADPH to provide COVID-19 update; discuss schools, combat virus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will hold a press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Governor will be joined by Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey and Alabama Department of Public Health, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The Alabama State Superintendent of Education is expected to speak about the plans for Alabama schools. as to whether or not to close schools for the rest of the year.

As of right now, Alabama students are out until April 6th.

Alabama Health officials say the state has 472 confirmed cases, and one confirmed coronavirus-related death in Jackson County. The cases are in 48 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

